PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 900 participated in the 2021 Florida Association of Police Explorers State Competition and the 2021 Public Safety Cadets National Competition. Explorer Post 900 participated in scenario competitions against 17 other law enforcement explorer posts from across the state of Florida. The competitions took place from July 19th, 2021 to July 24th, 2021. Post #900 ranked 8th place overall. The 2021 Florida Association of Police Explorers State Competition was held in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and the 2021 Public Safety Cadets National Competition was held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The state scenario team comprised of Explorer Sergeant Angelina Brady, Explorer Sergeant Ariel Blauer, Explorer Corporal Bo Brady and Explorer Mahdiya Khan. The team competed in a series of seven scenarios. This team placed 2nd in the search and arrest event and in the top 10 overall.

Four Explorers also participated in the firearms competition to include individual and team shooting and steel target shooting.

Individual shooting trophies were awarded to:

Explorer Corporal Bo Brady for 3 rd Place in the Sharpshooter Division and 9 th Overall

Place in the Sharpshooter Division and 9 Overall Explorer Sergeant Angelina Brady for 2 nd Place in the Marksman Division

Place in the Marksman Division Explorer Mahdiya Khan for 3rd Place in the Marksman Division

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 900 participated in scenario competitions against more than 90 teams from other law enforcement explorer posts from across the United States.

The national scenario team comprised of Explorer Lieutenant Emily Hernandez Dominguez, Explorer Corporal Aiden Carter, Explorer Corporal Kyle Mosakowski, and Explorer Corporal Nylah Rosario. The team competed in a series of eight scenarios that were organized and judged by multiple different local and federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Tennessee Valley Authority Police. The team members also were able to attend different educational seminars, as well as meet other explorers/cadets from across the country.

We are very proud of the efforts and accomplishments of Explorer Post 900. During this competition, they prepared and performed as a law enforcement team. Congratulations Explorer Post 900!

For more information regarding the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post #900 visit our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/Post900/ or go to www.pcsoweb.com/post-900 or contact Deputy Nathan Mowatt at 727-453-7461.

Explorer Post #900 will be returning for the 2021 – 2022 School Year on August 17, 2021.