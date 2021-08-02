Fetty Wap is mourning a devastating loss. His daughter, Lauren Maxwell, has passed away at just 4 years old. Her mother, Turquoise Miami, confirmed the news on Instagram over the weekend, telling followers to send well wishes to her late little girl. Prior reports indicated that Lauren passed away in June but an official cause and date of death have yet to be made public. As of Sunday, Fetty had not commented directly on his loss but the artist reportedly dedicated his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami to Lauren last week.