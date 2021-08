PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – An 11-year-old has taken it upon herself to organize a youth clean-up effort of Pinellas County beaches.

Meet Caymus Maxson, the young President of Trash Turtles . Founded in February of 2020, Maxon describes the non-profit as youth-focused environmental awareness and clean-up company. CW44 News At 10 spoke the young business leader following her speech for the Pinellas County Kiwanis Club. Watch more…