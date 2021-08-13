As we continue to keep an eye on Tropical Depression Fred, officials across Tampa Bay are warning residents to prepare for impact whether big or small.

Sand is being provided for residents in Pinellas Park with lots to still go around.

“Know your risk. Make a plan. And stay informed,” said Suzanne Boisvert, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Pinellas Park. “Do you live in a mobile home? Are you in an area that floods regularly? What evacuation zone are you in. Mobile homes, no matter what evacuation zone you’re in, you have to evacuate with that level A. That first call. Just because mobile homes are not structurally sound enough.”

No matter how few show up to the city’s provided sand pile locations, her team is working to administer ahead of Fred.

“It’s fluid. We constantly watch what’s happening, we’re in constant communication with Pinellas County,” said Boisvert.She also gave some small tips you can do in the mean time before you see any rainfall.

“Signing up for Alert Pinellas, which will give you emergency notifications. Monitoring the weather. Putting a disaster kit together. Knowing what your plan is going to be if an evacuation is called,” said Boisvert.

If you’re looking for more info on sandbags, city officials as that you contact the public works department.

Sandbags will also be available Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Avenue North.

Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Avenue North.

Broderick Park: 6101 66th Avenue North.

Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per household.

Residents must provide proof of residence, such as a driver’s

license, to receive sandbags.