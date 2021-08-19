TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – U.S. District Judge Charlene E. Honeywell has sentenced David Naylor (59, Spring Hill) to two years and three months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for theft of government funds.

As part of his sentence, the court also ordered Naylor to pay $730,561.73 in restitution and, separately, entered a forfeiture money judgment against him in the amount of $549,426.23, the proceeds of the offense of conviction.

Naylor had pleaded guilty on September 22, 2020.

According to court documents, Naylor engaged in a scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). To deceive and steal from the VA, Naylor made false representations regarding his physical limitations in connection with his application for VA Disability Compensation.

Based on these false representations, the VA found that Naylor was entitled to Disability Compensation and other related benefits. In total, Naylor received $549,426.23 in VA benefits to which he was not entitled. Naylor also received $181,135.50 in Social Security Disability Insurance benefits as a result of relevant conduct.