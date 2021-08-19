PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit have arrested a Largo man for Possession of Child Pornography.

Detectives began their investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), that an email address was uploading child pornography.

During the course of the investigation, detectives also received information from the Clearwater Police Department regarding the same email address uploading child erotica. Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old Thomas Coffin Jr.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Coffin’s residence, located at 127 Melody Lane in Largo, which was served on July 28, 2021. Multiple electronic devices belonging to Coffin were seized from the residence. As a result of the search warrant, hundreds of child pornography images were located by the Digital Forensics Unit.

On August 18, 2021, detectives arrested Coffin and charged him with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

The investigation continues.