POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, undercover detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit conducted an on-going operation focused on identifying possible human trafficking victims and possible illegal conduct in a massage parlor.

During a check at the Queen Massage Spa located at 7554 Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven, 44-year-old Senhua Yang Matagolai of Orlando was arrested for Committing Lewd Acts (M2) after she grabbed the detective’s groin. She was transported to the Polk County Jail where she was released after posting a $250 bond.

“We are committed to fighting human trafficking and to keep it out of Polk County. Our detectives will continue checking these types of businesses to identify and help the victims of this horrible crime,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff.

At this time, there is no evidence or information that Ms. Matagolai is a victim of human trafficking. Ms. Matagolai did not disclose to detectives that she is a victim.

Anyone with information about illegal activities or suspected human trafficking occurring in a Polk County massage parlor business is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com & click the “Submit a Tip” tab. Citizens may also download the P3TIPS app on their cell phone or mobile device.