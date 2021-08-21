TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Autumn Turner, a white female, 17 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored pants, and carrying a light-colored backpack. She has a tattoo of three butterflies on her ankle.

The child may be in the company of Jacob Flournoy, a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 163 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes, who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap backwards, a dark colored t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and carrying a light-colored backpack. He has a tattoo of the name “Paris” on his forearm and the initials “JSF” on his upper arm.

They were last seen in the St. Augustine, Florida area. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911. #FLAMBER.