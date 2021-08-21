ATLANTA, Ga. (CW44 News At 10)- Myles Frazier has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for the offenses of cyberstalking, enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution, and child pornography production.

“Frazier coerced numerous teenage boys online to engage in sex acts and send him photos and videos of that activity,” said Acting United States Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “He then threatened to expose the boys to their families and classmates when they refused to comply with his demands. This defendant is the online sexual predator that so many parents fear. His 24-year sentence is a critical step in achieving a measure of justice for the victims and their families.”

“Frazier will spend the next 24-years of his life in prison, which should send a strong message to anyone who even contemplates harming and extorting a vulnerable youth,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI takes sextortion very seriously. We would like to remind the community to be aware that people can pretend to be anyone online and to be extremely selective on what you share on the internet.”

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court: Between December 2017 and July 2019, Myles Frazier targeted nine high school boys on social media using fraud and deceit to coerce the teens to meet him for sex and to create and send him sexually explicit images and videos. Frazier met most of the teens using an Instagram account where he was posing as an older attractive woman.

Three of the boys he targeted (Victim 1, Victim 2, and Victim 3) attended the same high school. Frazier, posing as a woman named “Liv,” pressured and paid Victim 1 to let a man (who was Frazier) come to Victim 1’s house and engage in sex acts with Victim 1 on two occasions. Both times, Victim 1 asked Frazier to stop mid-sex act, and on the second occasion, Victim 1 had to use physical force to stop Frazier. Frazier attempted to arrange similar in-person meetings for paid sex with Victim 2 and Victim 3.

Frazier also threatened to expose Victim 1 to Victim 1’s family and school, to sue Victim 1, and to come to Victim 1’s home. Over the course of a week, Frazier sent Victim 1 more than 100 threatening messages. Frazier made similar threats to Victim 2 Frazier even threatened to expose Victim 2 to cause Victim 2 to lose a college athletic scholarship.

The other six teens Frazier targeted lived outside the State of Georgia. Frazier coerced these boys to create and send him sexually explicit images and videos by paying them and sending them pornographic videos of a woman who Frazier claimed to be. When the minors stopped complying with his demands for sexual content, Frazier tried to extort several of them, threatening to publicly post their sexual content and expose them to their school principal, superintendent, and parents.

Myles Frazier, 29, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to 24 years in federal prison, to be followed by 20 years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender as a condition of his supervised release. Frazier was sentenced on August 11, 2021 and pleaded guilty on February 12, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.