GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–– Howard Louis Anderson, Jr., 40, of Gainesville, Florida, was sentenced on August 17, 2021, to twenty years in federal prison following his conviction for production of child pornography. Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence.

Anderson entered a guilty plea on March 1, 2021. Court documents reflect that in 2019, Anderson placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of his residence. On numerous occasions, he created lascivious video recordings of a minor child using the bathroom. In August 2019, a search warrant was executed at Anderson’s residence and the videos and several hidden cameras were recovered. The victim was identified after investigators reviewed the recordings.

“The abuse committed by this child predator has come to an end as a result of the vigilant efforts of our law enforcement partners,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “Moreover, the sentence imposed acknowledges the heinous conduct and should serve as a significant deterrent to those that would attempt to prey upon our most vunerable.”

Anderson’s prison sentence will be followed by lifetime of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to all sex offender conditions.

“This sentence sends a strong message to those who engage in criminal activity and abuse the trust of innocent children,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “I am proud of the diligent work of our agents and our law enforcement partners to identify and investigate sexual perpetrators and bring them to justice.”