GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –– Edgar Antwarn Moultrie, 46, of Gainesville, Florida, was sentenced on August 17, 2021, to fifteen years in federal prison following his conviction for receipt of child pornography. Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence.

Moultrie entered a guilty plea on March 1, 2021. Court documents reflect that Moultrie was under investigation for using an Internet social networking site to engage in sexually explicit communications with a 13-year-old. Further investigation determined that Moultrie had received numerous sexually explicit images and videos of the child within a three-month period.

“Crimes against children are among the most heinous types of offenses and deserving of the most significant sentences,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who would use social media to solicit and obtain sexually explicit material from a child are identified and held accountable for their actions.”

Moultrie’s prison sentence will be followed by lifetime of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to all sex offender conditions.

“This case reinforces the message that the victimization of children will not be tolerated by law enforcement,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “Having a dedicated task force with our law enforcement partners to address these issues gives us more resources to identify, investigate and arrest online predators. The FBI will continue to work hand in hand with our partners to pursue these criminals to protect our children.”