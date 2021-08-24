Taken this focused picture of the main entrance of a jail with people waking aware from it. Tried to capture the convict escorted by three security personal. Credit: iStock

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Constantino Charrez, 27, of Quincy, Florida was sentenced to 192 months federal prison for coercing or enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. The sentenced was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Charrez’s sentence was the result of a federal jury returning a guilty verdict on May 13, 2021, finding Charrez’s guilty on the sole count of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

“This sentence is yet another example of the unwavering commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable and should serve as a significant deterrent to those who would attempt to harm them,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

“We are grateful to see justice prevail for the victim in this case,” said Chief Lawrence Revell. Charrez’s sentencing is a testament to the judicial systems’ tireless efforts to hold accountable those who break the law and reiterate to the community that human trafficking will not be tolerated.”

“Operation Stolen Innocence continues to result in making our communities safer and serves as a premier example of the excellent work being done by HSI and law enforcement partners like the Tallahassee Police Department,” said HSI Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs.

Charrez’s prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to all sex offender conditions.