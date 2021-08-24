POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– During an Operation Pop Top initiative to ensure that alcohol is not being sold to anyone under 21 years of age, PCSO deputies (assisted by a high school student) checked 11 stores in the county, and found all but one in compliance.

“This is an ongoing effort to make sure that stores and their employees aren’t violating state law by selling alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age. Great job by the deputies, and a great job to all of the clerks and stores who were compliant with the law,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff

The deputies were assisted by a 19-year-old PCSO Explorer who visited the various stores in Lakeland, Mulberry, and Bartow. Explorers are high school students who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

52-year-old Johnnie Todd of Lakeland was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor, which is a misdemeanor. She works at the 7-Eleven store at 1011 CR 540-A East in Lakeland.

The 10 other stores that were checked were:

Circle K, 2175 CR 540-A East, Lakeland

RaceTrac, 6486 South Florida Ave, Lakeland

Marathon, 3117 South Florida Ave, Lakeland

7-Eleven, 7040 SR 37 North, Mulberry

Murphy’s, 6801 North Church Ave, Mulberry

Sunoco, 1285 North Church Ave, Mulberry

Shell, 104 North Church Ave, Mulberry

Sunoco, 4285 SR 60 West, Mulberry

Shell, 310 West Main St, Bartow

Racetrac, 1690 North Broadway Ave, Bartow