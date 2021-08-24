ORLANDO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger has sentenced Leo Joshua Nieves-Ramirez (24, Orlando) to 3 years and 10 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The court also ordered Nieves-Ramirez to forfeit a SCCY 9mm pistol and 7 rounds of ammunition, which were involved in or used in the offense.

Nieves-Ramirez had pleaded guilty on May 28, 2021.

According to testimony and court records, beginning on October 30, 2020, FBI agents observed several photographs and videos posted to Nieves-Ramirez’s Instagram page with Nieves-Ramirez posing and displaying firearms and ammunition. In one photo, Nieves-Ramirez was observed holding a Glock .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine and an “Auto Sear” (a device used to convert a semi-automatic firearm to fully automatic firing mode) attached to the rear of the firearm. In one video, Nieves-Ramirez was seen pointing and firing what appeared to be the same pistol out of an open front passenger side window in “automatic mode” to a backdrop of numerous tractor trailers.

Nieves-Ramirez was arrested on January 5, 2021. As detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office approached, Nieves-Ramirez fled on foot and discarded a pink firearm into the bushes. The firearm was recovered and determined to be a SCCY 9mm pistol, loaded with 7 rounds of ammunition. The investigation also revealed that the firearm had been reported as stolen. Nieves-Ramirez has multiple prior felony convictions and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Beatriz Gonzalez.