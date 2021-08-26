PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Clearwater woman for Sexual Battery.

According to detectives, their investigation began on August 14, 2021 after deputies responded to a residence regarding a report of a sexual battery by 36-year-old Carina Johnson. Detectives say Johnson met the 14-year-old victim at a local convenience store on August 10, 2021.

Detectives learned Johnson drove the victim to her residence at 2321 Forest Drive in unincorporated Clearwater, where they smoked marijuana together. Johnson sexually battered the victim while he was impaired and unable to resist.

On August 25, 2021, detectives conducted an interview of Johnson, who admitted to having sexual contact with the victim. Johnson was charged with one count of Sexual Battery and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

If you have any information regarding this case or may have been a victim, please contact Crimes Against Children Detective Paden at 727-582-5714.

The investigation continues.