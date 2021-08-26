ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Detectives are seeking help to identify a man who robbed an Exxon gas station at gunpoint in the 3000 block of 1st Avenue North.

About 9:39 p.m. Aug. 21, a man carrying a handgun entered the Exxon convenience store, 3061 1st Ave. N. He approached the clerk then walked behind the counter. The bandit grabbed the clerk, held the gun to the employee’s back and demanded money.

The clerk complied. The armed man took an undisclosed amount of cash, shoved the clerk to the floor and ran out of the store. He was last seen ducking into an alley just north of the store.

The clerk was unharmed.

The armed man was about 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and had facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black skull cap under a white baseball hat, black pants, and black shoes. It also appears he was wearing thin, latex gloves.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPPD at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.