TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the return of an indictment charging Keaujay Hornsby, a/k/a “Plug,” (26, Tampa); Kareem Spann, a/k/a “Reem,” (27, Tampa); Tywon Spann, a/k/a “Weez,” (25, Tampa); and Eriaus Bentley (29, Tampa). Hornsby and both Spanns have been charged with racketeering conspiracy which, as the indictment alleges, relates to numerous violent, drug-trafficking, and economic crimes, committed in furtherance of a criminal enterprise called “Robles Park.” Hornsby and Kareem Spann have also been charged with committing violent crimes in aid of racketeering, and discharging firearms in aid of crimes of violence. All four defendants are charged with conspiring to commit fraud and identity theft, and with committing numerous substantive acts of fraud and identity theft.

If convicted on all counts, the defendants face the following maximum penalties:

Hornsby: Life in prison

Kareem Spann: Life in prison

Tywon Spann: 79 years in prison

Bentley: 29 years in prison

The indictment also notifies the defendants that the United States is seeking a money judgment in the amount that the defendants obtained or attempted to obtain from their offenses.

According to the indictment, “Robles Park” is a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in acts involving murder, assault, intimidation, narcotics trafficking, access device fraud, identity theft, obstruction of justice, and other crimes. The indictment alleges that, among other acts of violence, Hornsby and Kareem Spann committed a shooting outside the Truth Lounge in Tampa, on July 19, 2020, and committed another shooting outside the International Plaza in Tampa on July 25, 2020.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has violated one or more of the federal criminal laws, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.