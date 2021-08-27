File Photo. Credit: Getty Images. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing red and white in the background

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- On Thursday, August 26, 2021, at approximately 6:44 p.m., Polk County Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a reported shooting at a residence in Bradley, south of Mulberry.

Based on witness statements and evidence found at the scene detectives determined that 21-year-old Byron Quintez Dexter shot an elderly family member in the neck. Several other family members were in the home at the time.

The female victim was flown to an area hospital where she is listed in critical/unstable condition.

Dexter was found by detectives riding a bicycle in the area after the shooting and he was taken into custody. He had a .22 caliber firearm in his possession. During questioning, Dexter admitted to the shooting.

He was arrested for attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, and shooting into/in an occupied dwelling.