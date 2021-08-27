HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect responsible for shooting and killing one victim, while critically injuring another, on April 2, 2021.

James Scott, 27, faces charges of First Degree Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Felony Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling with Battery.

On Friday, April 2, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Windermere Apartments, located on the 9000 block of Windermere Lake Drive, after reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, deputies found two victims. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, while an adult female was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.