JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Demarcus Daniels (25, Lake City) to 12 years and 3 months in federal prison for bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. The court also ordered Daniels to forfeit the firearm and ammunition he possessed during the offense.

Daniels had pleaded guilty on May 28, 2021.

According to court documents, on the morning of June 24, 2020, Daniels robbed an Ameris Bank branch in Lake City. Daniels attacked a bank employee as she unlocked the door to open the branch for the day. During the robbery, Daniels pointed a loaded .32 caliber pistol at the employee and demanded that she open the bank’s safe. After she opened the safe, Daniels removed approximately $310,200 in cash. Daniels then attempted to escape by carjacking another bank employee, who drove away before Daniels could enter her vehicle. Daniels fled on foot, dropping some of the money in the parking lot as he ran. He was apprehended a short time later by the Lake City Police Department in a nearby office park, hiding behind a dumpster.

“The defendant in this case carefully planned a violent act in pursuit of his own personal gain and committed it with zero regard for his victims,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “American banks serve as the bedrock of the U.S. economy, and the FBI remains committed to working alongside our partners to aggressively pursue those who commit acts of violence against these institutions, and to seek justice for victims who are traumatized in the process.”

“We are aware that nationally violent crimes have increased. We are grateful for the assistance from the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office who worked to bring closure and prosecution of this case,” stated Dr. Argatha Gilmore, Chief of Police for the Lake City Police Department. “I appreciate Lake City Police Department patrol officers and investigators who were diligent in their efforts in locating and arresting the suspect.”