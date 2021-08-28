PENSACOLA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Frank Miller Freeman, III, 30, of Crestview, Florida, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machine gun, and possession of an unregistered firearm with no serial number. The sentence was announced today by Jason R. Coody, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

On November 10, 2020, Freeman was pulled over by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a loaded Ruger pistol and a .300 blackout caliber M16-type machine gun with a loaded 60-round magazine attached. The machine gun was fully automatic and contained no serial number or manufacturer markings, and it was not registered as required by federal law. Freeman had previously been convicted of multiple drug felonies.

This case resulted from a joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia Forbes prosecuted the case.