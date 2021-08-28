PENSACOLA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– William Brett Brownell, 30, of Milton, Florida, was arraigned on charges of possession of contraband by a federal prisoner, introduction of contraband to a federal prison, and escape. The indictment was announced today by Jason R. Coody, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

The indictment alleges that between October 2019 and June 2020, Brownell obtained, possessed, and distributed to fellow prisoners at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola various prohibited items, including marijuana, alcohol, cell phones, and tobacco products. Brownell was in the midst of serving a 70-month sentence for marijuana trafficking and money laundering convictions. The indictment also alleges that around approximately the same time frame, Brownell escaped from custody by failing to remain within prison limits.

Brownell faces up to five years’ imprisonment on each count, and any sentence on the contraband charges must be consecutive to his current prison sentence. Trial for Brownell is scheduled for October 4, 2021, at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before the Honorable United States District Judge M. Casey Rodgers.