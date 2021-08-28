TALLAHASSEE, Fla, (CW44 News At 10) – Phillip Golightly, 39, of Quincy, Florida, was sentenced to 24-months in federal prison following his conviction for sexual abuse of a ward while on duty at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee. The sentence, following the defendant’s guilty plea on October 16, 2020, was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Court documents reflect that while employed as a U.S. Bureau of Prisons Correctional Officer, Golightly sexually assaulted female inmates who were then under his custodial, supervisory, and disciplinary authority at the Federal Correctional Institutions in Marianna and Tallahassee, Florida.

Golightly’s prison sentence will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to sex offender conditions.

Assistant United States Attorney Lazaro P. Fields prosecuted the case, which resulted from an investigation by the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General.