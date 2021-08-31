JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Evonte Earl Glover (29, Jacksonville) and Terry Lavon Shuman (27, Jacksonville) each to eight years and four months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Glover had pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, and Shuman had pleaded guilty on April 7, 2021.

According to court documents, on November 10, 2019, Glover and Shuman were involved in a shootout in which they each possessed and fired handguns several times in the Cassat Avenue area of Jacksonville. Another individual was shot and killed during the shooting incident.

Prior to this event, Glover had been convicted of three felonies, including a home invasion robbery, possession of cocaine, and sale, manufacture, or delivery of cocaine.

Shuman had previously been convicted of armed robbery and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Therefore, Glover and Shuman were prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives . It was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Cyrus P. Zomorodian and Assistant United States Attorney Beatriz Gonzalez.

.