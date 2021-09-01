“This town is on fire and the support that we receive from the community is unparalleled,” said Brian Ford, Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer.

September 9th kicks off the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an expected 3,500 workers and thousands of fans on site. Officials told reporters Wednesday they plan to make that game day experience a win for everyone.

“When you look at Super Bowl 55 and how everybody pulled together and the compliments that we’ve received, not only from the league but throughout the world and the exposure that that gave our community – the Tampa Bay community – we haven’t scratched the surface,” said Ford. So, they’ve added new options based on feedback from fans.

“Every off season, we kind of look at, you know ‘what can we do from a fans perspective to enhance that game day experience’,” said Ford. “We’ve added this year, Aussie Grill, Little Caesars and Winghouse. In addition to those food brands, we’re also teamed up with Coppertil Brewing and Vizzy,” said Ford. Buccs officials also announced exterior changes like the new Fifth Third Bank Gate and upgraded 5G internet speeds on game day. And for the first time, two new Champions Lounges were unveiled.

“72 seats. They’re all inclusive,” Ford explained. Even though both new clubs were sold out in less than a week, officials are generating more ideas for seating opportunities in the future.

“Raymond James Stadium is completely sold out from all suites, all tickets, all club tickets. Not only for one game or this kick off game, but for the entire season,” said Ford. And it all starts Thursday morning.

“Make your plans to come early to come to Raymond James Stadium. There’s going to be festivities on the field and off the field that you’ll want to be a part of,” said Ford. Officials expect to announce stadium health and safety protocols and expectations in the coming days. Ford said during the press conference masks will be “strongly encouraged”.