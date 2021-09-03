PENSACOLA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Andrew J. Femmer, 29, of Tampa, Florida, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for depriving an inmate his right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment as well as for falsifying official reports, announced Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida today.

The indictment alleges that on or about July 14, 2019, Femmer “did assault and strike” the inmate, which resulted in “bodily injury.” It is further alleged that Femmer “covered up” his actions by falsely reporting that he only used “the minimum amount of force necessary” when carrying out his duties.

Femmer made his initial appearance on the indictment in Tampa today, and an arraignment is set for September 14, 2021, at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Inspector General for the Florida Department of Corrections. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Kaitlin Weiss.