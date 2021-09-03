JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the unsealing of an indictment charging James Gregory Sweat (60, Jacksonville) with theft of mail by a United States Postal Service employee. If convicted, Sweat faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

According to the indictment, on June 4, 2021, while serving as a United States Postal Service employee, Sweat took a greeting card from the mail and stole cash contained inside.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Scot Morris.