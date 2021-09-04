TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–For the continued support of local business recovery and emphasis on the health benefits of outdoor activity, the City of Tampa has again extended its Lift Up Local Economic Recovery Plan program to December 7, 2021, unless terminated earlier or extended.

Once the Order has been terminated, establishments participating in the program will have 30 days to restore to normal conditions and be subject to all applicable rules and regulations.

The Lift Up Local program temporarily suspends certain code and permit requirements for bars, restaurants & retail businesses to enable greater use of outdoor space, using adjacent privately-owned and public areas space (such as sidewalks and parking spaces) and bypassing a full application and permitting process or fee. The scope of the program’s extension allows business owners a certainty to make investments for outdoor seating and equipment if needed.

Businesses should note that periodic inspections may occur to ensure that all safety requirements & program standards are met throughout the duration of the program. Details of the specific guidance and a copy of Executive Order 2021-46 is available at tampagov.net/LiftUpLocal.