HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–In its continuous effort to make Hillsborough County roadways safer, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will soon be conducting High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) details.

Beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, through May 2022, deputies will be focusing on areas throughout the county where traffic crashes are common.

The operation is funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation. According to FDOT, Hillsborough County ranks 4th in Florida for serious and fatal traffic crashes.

“We need drivers to obey the rules of the road and remain hyper-aware of their surroundings at all times,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “These operations are meant to raise awareness and focus on educating drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Traveling on a roadway should not be a dangerous experience, but failure to follow traffic laws puts everyone at risk. Together we can save lives.”

The following locations will be part of the upcoming HVE operation: