TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 30: A view of Raymond James Stadium where Super Bowl LV will be held during the COVID-19 pandemic on January 30, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV on February 7. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The all-new Aloft and Element Hotel in Midtown invites football fans to Midtown for a watch party to kick off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football season on Thursday, September 9.

The event is a fun-filled and family friendly watch party that is free and open to the public. The Watch party is taking place at the Midtown Commons’ Central Green Space, located directly in front of the hotel.

The watch party begina at 6:00 p.m. with the game starting at 8:20 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on a huge screen directly on the green space, with a DJ spinning the hottest tunes. Food and beverages such as buckets of beer and wings will be available for purchase. Coolers are not allowed, but fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and towels. Guests can also extend the fun by booking an overnight at either the Aloft or Element hotel with rates starting at just $369, which includes a bucket of beer and wings.

$8.00 parking will be available at the Waterview parking garage.