TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The 2021 NFL season will begin on September 9, 2021 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Traffic is expected to be heavy in Downtown Tampa on Thursday Septemeber 9, for the NFL Kickoff at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

Barricades and signs will be located to assist with traffic flow, use caution when driving in the area.

Road/Lane Closure Schedule:

Saturday, September 4, from 6:00 a.m. to Saturday, September 11, midnight W. Green Street between N. Boulevard and W. Laurel Street

Wednesday, September 8, 7:00 p.m. to Friday, September 10, 5:00 a.m. Northbound outside lane on N. Boulevard from W. Cypress Street and W. Green Street W. Laurel Street between N. Boulevard and Doyle Carlton Drive

Event Parking Options:

Park in Ybor and take the Streetcar to Downtown Centro Ybor & Palm Ave Garages: $1/HR until 6pm – $10 All day after 6pm

Downtown parking options:

Royal Regional Lot, Crosstown Lots, Convention Center and William F. Poe Garages: $10 – $20 all day Fort Brooke Garage, Pam Iorio Garage: $2/HR

ADA Parking

A limited number of accessible spaces are available on the Southside of JBL park and all public parking facilities.

A vehicle properly displaying a disabled parking permit is allowed a maximum of 4 hours at no charge at on-street parking meters (must activate at pay station)

Bicycle Parking

Fort Brooke, Pam Iorio, and William F. Poe Garages

See all road closures at www.tampagov.net/RoadClosures.

For additional information, please contact:

Traffic Management Center, Smart Mobility Division Mobility Department (813)274-7358; TrafficManagement@tampagov.net