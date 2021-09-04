ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, Warehouse Arts District, Uptown Arts District and downtown Waterfront District unite once a month for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk. Studios and galleries stay open late on Saturday, September 11th and welcome visitors from 5-9 pm.

Many of our ArtWalk studios/galleries celebrate the opening of brand new exhibitions during ArtWalk. Discover wonderful surprises, visit your favorite artist or find a new one. All are waiting for your exploration, conversation, purchases and inspiration. Make an evening of it and stop for dinner, drinks or dessert at a downtown restaurant.

Over 45 studios and galleries and some 200 artists of all disciplines make it impossible to take in the entire ArtWalk in one night! You can find a listing and map of participating galleries and studios, at stpeteartsalliance.org/artwalk. Choose one district to park and walk or hop around to different venues. The choice is yours! You can also visit the Waterfront District galleries by using the FREE Downtown Looper, which will run every 15 minutes.

The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance coordinates the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk with the EDGE District, the Grand Central District, Uptown Arts District and the Warehouse Arts District associations.

ArtWalk is a St. Petersburg Arts Alliance economic strategy to develop small businesses. Shop local! Join us in advocating for the arts, facilitating the growth of our arts community and driving arts-related economic development in St. Petersburg.