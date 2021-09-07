OCALA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Wayne Grant, Jr. (27, Orlando) has pleaded guilty to receipt of a bribe by a public official. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Grant had been indicted on March 31, 2021.

According to court documents, Grant worked as a corrections officer at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex (FCC Coleman) in Sumter County. In December 2020, Grant agreed to smuggle methamphetamine into the prison for an inmate in exchange for money.

Once federal authorities were notified, Grant unwittingly began communicating with an undercover agent to complete the transaction. Federal agents mailed approximately 70 grams of fake methamphetamine and $2,000 in money orders to Grant.

Agents observed Grant retrieving the package from his post office box. Grant subsequently deposited the money orders into his bank account. During his assigned shift on February 4, 2021, Grant smuggled the contraband into FCC Coleman and provided it to an inmate.