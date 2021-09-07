TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- Edgar Hurtado-Ramirez (52, Mexico) today pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder monetary instruments and engage in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. Hurtado-Ramirez faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, Hurtado-Ramirez laundered money for a drug trafficking and money laundering organization (DTMLO) that shipped cocaine from California and Nevada to various points in the eastern United States, including Hillsborough County and Pinellas County, Florida.

The DTMLO used couriers to conceal and transport the drug proceeds back to California and Nevada. Hurtado-Ramirez repeatedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars in cocaine proceeds from money couriers in California and concealed and disguised the nature of the funds and their ownership.

Hurtado-Ramirez was arrested in Bogotá, Colombia on September 21, 2019. He was extradited to the United States from Colombia on March 19, 2021