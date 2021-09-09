Football season just kicked off here in Tampa Bay. CW44 News visited the 2021 NFL Kickoff Experience at Julian B. Lane Park Thursday ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium under the lights.

We had about an hour of rain, but that didn’t put a damper on the moods of fans as they shouted their team chants for everyone to join in.

A Dallas Cowboys fan, Bobby Talford traveled all the way from Charlotte, North Carolina along with about 60 others to watch the Cowboys play the Super Bowl Champs on the gridiron.

“Cowboys, what we ‘gon do?! We ‘gon win! I told you Tom [Brady], it’s your last year,” he shouted before moving on with his group to the different activities at the NFL Kickoff Experience. Fans both new and experienced flocked to the sports spectacle.

“This is so important for me to be here today, I skipped work ok! I took the day off so I could be here for this NFL experience because I am a Buccaneers Fan,” yelled Casandra Chatman alongside her friend Angela Boone, both Bucs fans.

“My grandmother, she actually has a Buccaneers room ok so I’m a Buccaneer fan through and through, all the way,” said Boone. One young fan, 6-year-old Raymond Napier chose to spend his birthday week celebrating the Bucs.

“Champa Bay!” people shouted as they walked past others.

“The Dallas Cowboys. Five times super bowl champions. Not two times, five times,” said Bruce Gonzales Jr. in response to that celebration. From photo ops with the Lombardy trophy to vendors and a concert, the game day experience had fans fired up. Make sure to stick with us for Bucs news and updates.