PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are conducting an investigation into the death of an inmate.

According to detectives, 42-year-old Margaret Tamang was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on September 6, 2021 for two counts of Failure to Appear – Possession of Heroin. Tamang was transferred to Largo Medical Center on September 7, 2021 after a medical episode.

Once at Largo Medical Center, Tamang’s condition rapidly declined and she was pronounced deceased at 10:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Detectives were advised Tamang had multiple pre-existing health conditions.

Detectives say Tamang’s death does not appear to be suspicious and the Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation continues.