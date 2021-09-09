TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Cedric Tonesy Mount (48, St. Petersburg) to 33 months in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute controlled substances, and 24 months in prison for violating supervised release. The Court ordered the sentences to be served consecutively. Mount was also ordered to serve an additional 6 years of supervised release.

Mount had pleaded guilty on June 2, 2021.

According to court documents, on January 9, 2019, Mount began a three-year term of supervised release after serving a federal prison sentence for distribution of cocaine. On January 26, 2020, officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to an apartment complex to investigate complaints that Mount was selling drugs from a vehicle parked near the apartments. As officers approached Mount’s vehicle, another individual yelled, “Look out! Police!”

Officers saw Mount holding a small box with a plastic baggie sticking out of it. Officers searched Mount, the small box, and the vehicle and found several plastic baggies containing various substances.

Subsequent testing determined that the substances in the baggies contained crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana. The officers also recovered two scales and a gas mask that had been converted into a marijuana bong from inside the vehicle.