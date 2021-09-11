BRANDON, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Fischbach Land Company, Brandon, FL, has announced a sponsorship for the 2021 Hillsborough County Fair. The Hillsborough County Fair will be hosted on September 23 through October 3, 2021.

The company, located in Brandon, Florida, has long‐time ties to the Hillsborough County Agricultural community and has advocated for Ag landowners to keep a balance between growth and Agriculture.

Announced by Reed Fischbach, Real Estate Broker and owner, his desire is to continue to support agriculture and cattle organizations in Central Florida.

“I think that we have an obligation to our agricultural and cattle communities to keep their businesses healthy and viable. One way is to sponsor events, such as the Hillsborough County Fair, which promotes those communities and draws in youth to learn abut opportunities for their community.”

Specializing in agricultural land and farms since since 2008, Fischbach Land Company continues that support and offers information on current market conditions and availability of agricultural land and farms for sale.