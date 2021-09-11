Tallahassee, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) –A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Hartley Mazzanti, a white female, 1 years old, 2 feet 5 inches tall, 35 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes, last seen in the area of the 5600 block of South East Cable Drive in Stuart, Florida, who was last seen wearing a white dress with black hearts and black shoes.

The child may be in the company of Christina Washington, a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing black yoga pants and possibly a white shirt. Christina wears glasses.

They may be traveling in a 2006, black Toyota Corolla, FL tag number 489RYI. The roof of the vehicle is orange from rust. The trunk has two white spots on it.

The subjects were observed in Jupiter, Florida after their disappearance. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170 or 911.