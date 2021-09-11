MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The two 35-year-old South Florida men who killed a Miami plumber during an armed robbery and carjacking in 2018 were sentenced in federal district court in Miami. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman sentenced Jamal Lamar Head to 60 years in prison and Keon Travy Glanton to just over 33 years in prison.

On July 11, 2018, Head and Glanton worked together to rob a Roto-Rooter plumber of valuable plumbing equipment in Riviera Beach, Florida. Head and Glanton lured the Roto-Rooter plumber to an abandoned residence in Riviera Beach, where Head assaulted him with a firearm. Valuable plumbing equipment was removed from the vehicle.

The following day, July 12, 2018, Head and Glanton planned to rob another plumber, this time at a vacant house in Miami Lakes, Florida. After Head and Glanton called several plumbers, plumber “L.S.H.” agreed to come to the Miami Lakes house to perform plumbing work. When L.S.H. arrived, Head forced L.S.H. into another vehicle at gunpoint, while Glanton drove away in L.S.H.’s plumbing van.

Head began driving L.S.H. away from the scene, and L.S.H. struggled with Head. Head then shot L.S.H. once in the chest and twice in the abdomen and crashed his car into a tree. Head fled the scene and called Glanton, who returned to the area in L.S.H.’s van to pick up Head. Head and Glanton then fled the area together. They later drove to another area of Miami, where they doused L.S.H.’s van in gasoline and lit it on fire.

Paramedics arrived at the murder scene and found L.S.H.’s body in the rear seat of Head’s vehicle. L.S.H. was pronounced dead on the scene. The medical examiner determined that L.S.H.’s cause of death was blood loss from the three gunshot wounds.

Earlier this year, Glanton and Head pled guilty to conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, carjacking resulting in death, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Robert Cekada, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Miami Field Office, and Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, Director, Miami Dade Police Department, announced the sentences.