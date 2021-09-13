PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Detectives are investigating the death of 70-year-old inmate Sir Walter Boykin III.

Detectives say Boykin was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on May 26, 2021 on two Clearwater Police Department warrants for Failure to Appear for Felony Petit Theft. Boykin plead guilty to those charges and was sentenced, with a projected release date of October 11, 2021.

Detectives were advised Boykin told jail medical staff he was feeling weak on September 4, 2021 and he was evaluated by a nurse. Medical staff administered a COVID-19 test and it showed positive. Boykin was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted to the ICU and he remained hospitalized until he died on Friday, September 10, 2021.

During the course of the investigation, detectives found no evidence to believe Boykin had been in any physical altercations or suffered any injuries while incarcerated.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office made COVID-19 vaccinations available to all inmates on April 13, 2021 and continues to administer them on a voluntary basis (News release 21-039). Inmates have the opportunity to request vaccination by asking any staff member at any time. Boykin was not vaccinated prior to incarceration, did not show symptoms when he was booked, and did not request vaccination while in jail.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the cause and manner of death.

Boykin’s Next of Kin has been notified.

The investigation continues.