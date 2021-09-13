File Photo. Credit: Getty Images. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing red and white in the background

SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday, September 10, 2021, at about 9 p.m., in the City of Sarasota.

Officers responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle crash near the intersection of Bahia Vista Street and South Tuttle Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle, an adult man, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and later died at the hospital. The name of the driver of the motorcycle is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified. The driver of the vehicle, an adult man, stayed on the scene and was cooperative with officers.

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit and Criminalistics Unit responded to the scene. The intersection of Bahia Vista Street and South Tuttle Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.