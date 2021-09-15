ORLANDO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Amanda Gailene Paul (38, Vero Beach) has pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. She faces up to life in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, on or about November 3, 2020, at the direction of federal agents, a confidential source contacted Paul to purchase three pounds of methamphetamine. Prior to the delivery, investigators located Paul in her vehicle. A subsequent search of Paul’s vehicle revealed three individually packaged plastic bags that contained approximately three pounds of methamphetamine.