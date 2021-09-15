HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating two missing and endangered adults.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 85-year-old Lamark Stillings and 79-year-old Oris Stillings left their residence in Wimauma in their 2017 blue Volkswagen Jetta, and have not been seen since. Oris Stillings has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, and Lamark Stillings suffers from slight memory loss.



Anyone who locates Lamark and Oris Stillings, or their vehicle is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.