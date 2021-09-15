ILULISSAT, GREENLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Icebergs which calved from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier float in the Ilulissat Icefjord on September 05, 2021 in Ilulissat, Greenland. 2021 will mark one of the biggest ice melt years for Greenland in recorded history. Researchers from Denmark estimated that in July of this year enough ice melted on the Greenland Ice Sheet to cover the entire state of Florida with two inches of water. According to NASA, Greenland has melted 5 trillion tons of ice over approximately the past 15 years, enough to increase global sea level by nearly an inch. The observations come on the heels of the recent United Nations report on global warming which stated that accelerating climate change is driving an increase in extreme weather events. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(CNN) Late night is stepping up for the World.

Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah will unite across networks on Sept. 22 for “Climate Night,” focusing their programming on climate change.

Shows that will participate include TBS’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Though the subject matter is serious, there will be jokes.

“I don’t want to die,” said Kimmel of why he’s participating.

“In the interest of recycling, please use whatever Jimmy Kimmel said,” quipped Fallon.

“I’m thrilled to participate in ‘Climate Night,'” said Bee. “But maybe we should move it up a few days? Just because, you know, it’s urgent?”

“I’m proud to dedicate one entire night of my show to the climate, so I can say I wasn’t part of the problem, I was 1/365th of the solution,” said Colbert.

“Climate Night” takes place during Climate Week NYC, a weeklong summit of global leaders and climate activists promoting actionable solutions to address the climate crisis.

“Climate Night” was created by former “Daily Show” and “Patriot Act” showrunner Steve Bodow.

“Climate change has gone very fast from ‘probably the future,’ to ‘actually, right now’ — which means we all need to be talking and thinking about it much more,” Bodow said. “Late-night hosts reflect our national conversation even more than Russian Twitter bots set it — so this incredible group of shows coming together makes a statement about the scale and urgency of the world’s hottest problem.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.