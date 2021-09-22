HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who committed multiple vehicle burglaries.

On September 16, 2021, just after 12:00 p.m., the suspect broke into two vehicles at Robert’s Nursery located at 411 Kingsway Road North, Seffner, FL 33584. The suspect removed multiple personal items including credit cards, cash, and jewelry.

The suspect later pawned the jewelry at the Gold and Metals Depot Inc. located at 7857 301 Highway South, Riverview, FL 33578. He is believed to be involved in multiple other vehicle burglaries in the area and has possibly fraudulently identified himself as Angel Ramirez. The suspect is believed to be driving a 2010-2012 gray Ford Fusion (unknown license plate).

“This suspect has no respect for personal property, and he needs to be identified and arrested before he is able to commit any additional burglaries,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As a reminder to drivers, please do not leave anything valuable in your car. Protect yourself by leaving those items out of sight and reach. Do not allow your car to become an easy target for criminals, especially as we get closer to the holiday shopping season.”

Please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 with any information that could be helpful in identifying this suspect. This is an active and open investigation. All updates will come from the Public Affairs Office.