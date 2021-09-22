ORLANDO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger has sentenced Lisa Vaughn (23, Melbourne) to 15 years in federal prison for producing and distributing videos depicting the sexual abuse of a child. Vaughn was also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Vaughn had pleaded guilty on June 21, 2021.

According to court documents, on or about May 29, 2016, Person One contacted Vaughn through an online social media application. At the time, Vaughn was 18 years old and resided in Melbourne, Florida. Person One portrayed himself as a 19-year-old male living in Florida named “David Brown.” The two began, what Vaughn believed to be, an online romance that continued through 2017. Person One, in reality, was approximately 41 years old and lived in Oregon.

Throughout the conversations between Person One and Vaughn, Person One requested that Vaughn engage in sexual acts with a particular minor child (the “Child”) and Vaughn agreed. In total, Vaughn produced and distributed to Person One approximately 8 videos and 5 images of child sexual abuse material depicting Vaughn as she sexually abused the pre-teen Child.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer M. Harrington.