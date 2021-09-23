JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– United States District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Jasen Michael Anderson (30, Crescent City) to 10 years in federal prison for possessing images depicting the sexual abuse of children on his cell phone and ordered him to serve a lifetime term of supervised release. He was also sentenced to a 2-year prison term, to be served concurrently, for violating the terms of his supervised release from a prior conviction and incarceration.

According to court documents, in 2011, while living in Port Orange, Anderson possessed and distributed images and videos of children being sexually abused; in May 2012, he was convicted on federal charges for those offenses. After serving a 7-year prison sentence, Anderson was released and placed under the supervision of the United States Probation Office.

On March 16, 2020, Anderson admitted to his probation officer that he had used his cellphone to access the internet and search a particular Russian website for sexually explicit images of children. The probation officer then confiscated Anderson’s cellphone.

Later, Anderson met with his probation officer and admitted that he had accessed child sex abuse images over the internet using a second cellphone. The probation officer also seized the second phone. Subsequently the United States Marshals Service arrested Anderson for violating the terms of his supervised release. Forensic examination of his cellphones revealed that one of these devices contained 110 images depicting children, including some as young as six years old, being sexually abused.

“Unfortunately, this previously convicted child predator did not learn his lesson the first time,” said HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips. “HSI special agents, working with our partners at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, have made sure he will have another opportunity to re-evaluate his actions from behind bars.”