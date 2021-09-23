PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are conducting a deputy-involved crash investigation in Dunedin.

According to investigators, on September 22, 2021 at approximately 11:45 p.m., a deputy assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office DUI Unit conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford van at Skinner Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The vehicle stopped in the center left turn lane on Skinner Boulevard. Deputy Temple approached the driver’s side of the stopped vehicle on foot. Investigators say that while speaking to the driver, Deputy Temple noticed a vehicle traveling east bound on Skinner Boulevard, heading toward her. Deputy Temple attempted to get out of the way of the vehicle, however the vehicle struck her with the driver’s side rearview mirror. The vehicle then fled east bound and deputies began to search for the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, deputies were able to identify the vehicle and the male driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Chinchilla. With the assistance of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Flight Unit, the vehicle was located at the suspect’s residence, unoccupied.

After several attempts, deputies were able to make contact with Chinchilla at his residence. Deputies arrested Chinchilla and transported him to the Pinellas County Jail, charging him with leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.

According to investigators, impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.

Deputy Temple was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation continues.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens of the Move Over Law. Please remember to move over a lane, when you can safely do so, for stopped law enforcement and emergency vehicles. If you can’t move over, or when on a two-lane road, slow to a speed that is 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.