SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the agency again received funding for a High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) initiative for pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Sarasota County ranks in the top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the sheriff’s office will conduct HVE details beginning October 1 through May 2022, with a focus on predetermined locations based on statistical crash data. These areas include:

Bee Ridge Road from Village Green Drive to Maceachen Boulevard, Sawyer Road to Bond Place, Pine Ridge Road to Jetta Drive, and Honore Avenue to I-75.

S. 41 from Central Sarasota Parkway to Gulf Gate Drive, Blackburn Point Road to Osprey Point Drive, and Jacaranda Boulevard to Durian Road.

Clark Road from Westwind Lane to Beneva Road.

Stickney Point Road from U.S. 41 to Albert Place.

North Indiana Avenue from West Green Street to Tangerine Woods Boulevard.

Fruitville Road from Simmons Avenue to North Cattlemen Road.

HVE details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida and Institute of Police Technology and Management (IPTM), in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The goal of the enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists however, violations may result in warnings or citations.

Drivers are encouraged to always obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. Bicyclists should obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night. Finally, pedestrians are asked to cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals, and make sure they are visible to drivers when walking at night.